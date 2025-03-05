DeChambeau shoots down rumours of return to PGA Tour

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU SAID in Hong Kong on Wednesday that he was staying with LIV Golf, shooting down rumours he was unhappy on the Saudi-backed circuit and was looking for a way back to the PGA Tour.

Rumours had been swirling online over the past few days that the US Open champion was seeking to leave LIV after his proposal for a $280 million contract renewal was rebuffed.

Asked by AFP if there was any truth in the rumours ahead of this week’s LIV Hong Kong tournament, two-time major winner DeChambeau replied: “No, I’m very excited about the future of LIV Golf.

“I’m very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we’re starting to create.”

Advertisement

The 31-year-old American, whose current deal with LIV runs until 2026, has a huge social media and YouTube following.

As a LIV Golf team captain he has a 25% equity stake in his Crushers squad, which also features Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III.

DeChambeau recently bagged a huge sponsorship deal for his team to wear Reebok kit and unveiled a dream to use the millions he earns with LIV to spread Crushers-branded courses and golf academies all over the globe.

“My goal is to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers’ lives around the world,” he said in the southern Chinese city.

“That should tell you everything you should know.”

DeChambeau will tee up on Friday with his Crushers looking to defend the team title they won a year ago at the historic Fanling club, which recently celebrated its 135th anniversary.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer defends his individual title from 12 months ago, while Patrick Reed plays in the event as Hong Kong Open champion.

The American former Masters champion shot the second-ever 59 on the Asian Tour on his way to lifting the trophy in November on the par-70 championship course.

– © AFP 2025