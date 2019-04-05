This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

45-point haul from Greek Freak helps Bucks clinch top seed in East for first time in franchise history

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a double-double in his showdown with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

By AFP Friday 5 Apr 2019, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 754 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4577841

Bucks 76ers Basketball Embiid gets a shot blocked by Giannis. Source: Matt Slocum

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO SCORED 45 points and had 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 128-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

It is the first time in franchise history that the Bucks head into the playoffs as the top seed in the East.

“I was just trying to make plays and trying to find the opportunity to attack,” Antetokounmpo said.

Khris Middleton finished with 22 points for Milwaukee, who locked up home court advantage in the playoffs and won the season series over the 76ers after the teams split their first two games.

“It’s been a really special year,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I’m very proud of the team.”

Source: ESPN/YouTube

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid recorded his second career triple-double with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in his return from a three-game absence due to a sore left knee.

JJ Redick added 29 points and Mike Scott scored 22 for Philadelphia, who failed to solidify their hold on the number three seed in the East by losing their third straight game. Philadelphia dropped to 49-30 on the season.

The game got heated in the early stages as less than three minutes in Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. Bledsoe got tangled up with Philadelphia’s Embiid and was thrown out by the officials after he fired the ball at Embiid, hitting him in the stomach.

Embiid and Philadelphia’s Mike Scott also received technicals.

Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Bucks took a 30-26 lead into the second. Milwaukee looked like they would take the lead into halftime but Philadelphia erased a six-point deficit over the final four minutes of the second quarter to jump ahead 58-56.

In the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo made a free throw to cap a 6-0 run with 6:27 left to tie it 104-104.

It is the 42nd time this season Antetokounmpo has scored 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in a game.

“He’s been doing it all for us this whole season,” Middleton said.

George Hill finished with 20 points, Sterling Brown scored 12 and D.J. Wilson had 11 for Milwaukee, while Ben Simmons dished out 13 assists for Philadelphia.

“We struggled guarding them,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “We gotta do better.”

Now that they have clinched the top spot, the Bucks will likely rest Antetokounmpo for a game. The league MVP candidate missed Milwaukee’s Sunday game at Atlanta because of a sore right ankle.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers Antetokounmpo congratulates team mates after the victory. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Elsewhere, DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors boosted their chances of securing the top seed in the Western Conference by clobbering the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90.

The West-leading Golden State improved to 54-24 on the season with just four regular season games left. The two-time defending NBA champion Warriors have a two-game lead over the idle second place Denver Nuggets, who host Portland on Friday.

© – AFP, 2019   

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie