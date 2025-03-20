Finn Azaz provides welcome flashes of satisfaction to help seize control of play-off

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland showed welcome signs of maturity against inferior opposition to ensure relegation from League B of the Nations League is now an unlikely prospect.

When Bulgaria took the lead after just six minutes there was a sense of dread for what might follow.

Instead, Finn Azaz came to the fore in a green jersey, scoring the equaliser before the much-maligned Matt Doherty glanced home what turned out to be a winner.

The biggest complaint of the night was that from this point, when Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side had reasserted total control, they were unable to increase the margin of victory further going into the second leg at Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

These welcome flashes of satisfaction, largely down to Azaz’s qualities, left Bulgaria stumped after they had earlier taken a lead against the run of early play. The lack of direction or flow to a poor second half was perhaps down to the fact the hosts ended the game with 21 fouls, more than twice that of Ireland, yet both ended with four yellow cards apiece.

Of more concern for Hallgrímsson will be that it wasn’t just a mistake or a single piece of skill that was Ireland’s early undoing, rather a catalogue of issues across the back four.

Firstly, Doherty and Mikey Johnston doubled up in front of Kiril Despodov on the left touchline but weren’t on the front foot and didn’t close down. A clever scooped pass took them both out of the game and allowed Fabian Nürnberger run onto the ball and flick a pass further inside to Lukas Petkov on the edge of the area.

He held off Josh Cullen with concerning ease, kept the move going to Filip Krastev who, like Petkov, rolled Dara O’Shea and was able to keep the centre back at bay. A clever back heel inside found Marin Plamenov Petkov who came in off the right to evade Robbie Brady, with Ryan Manning looking on a couple of yards in front, and directed a strike with his left off the post and beyond Caoimhin Kelleher.

There were five Bulgarians involved in the move with as many Irish unable to do anything about it.

Like Finland away in Helsinki during the group stage of the Nations League Ireland were behind and needed to respond. On this occasion they didn’t need the half-time break to act as a catalyst for the revival.

Advertisement

They were level by the 21st minute and ahead by the 42nd through those goals from Azaz – his first as a senior international – and Doherty. When they didn’t even concede within 10 minutes of the second half you wondered if this play-off was an exercise in collective maturity.

So often Ireland had worked themselves into a strong position only for a lapse in concentration early after the break to undo so much good work. They deservedly found themselves in a position of strength in Plovdiv by being capable of imposing themselves against Bulgaria even after that early set back.

Ireland's Matt Doherty scores his side's winning goal despite the efforts of Bulgaria's Dimitar Mitov. Kostadin Andonov / INPHO Kostadin Andonov / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan Manning was not named in Hallgrímsson’s original 23-man squad but due to Callum O’Dowda’s withdrawal ended up in the starting XI. He was ostensibly a left winger in front of

Robbie Brady but showed his intelligence and capability as a gifted footballer by linking inside, in doing so creating extra space out wide for Brady to advance into.

It was that pattern which led to the equaliser, Brady pulling down a long diagonal and arrowing his cross to the back post where a beautifully deft touch from Troy Parrott gifted Azaz an open goal.

Like Manning, the Middlesbrough midfielder was impressive and justifying Hallgrímsson’s assertion that he is the most creative player he has available in that part of the pitch. There was one first-time pass in the centre circle, when he allowed the ball come across his body before opening up to set Brady and Manning away on the left, that was particularly satisfying.

And that was, oddly enough, the overwhelming sense watching this performance. It did veer towards the usual feelings of frustration and concern as Ireland were unable to play with the same kind of purpose and composure that was evident in the first half.

Cullen’s assist for Doherty was a long pass played with conviction that allowed the oft maligned Dubliner glance a brave header into an empty net after beating the onrushing goalkeeper in the air.

Dimitar Mitov required treatment after that incident and didn’t make it out for the second 45 minutes.

Hallgrímsson didn’t make changes until the final quarter when Evan Ferguson, Jack Taylor and Mark Sykes replaced Parrott, Azaz and Johnston, respectively.

With only one goal in the difference it’s by no means done and dusted but there was enough character and quality shown when it mattered in the first half to believe there will be no nasty surprises if Ireland can reach the same performance level.