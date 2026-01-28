Connacht and Ireland's Bundee Aki banned for four games

CONNACHT AND IRELAND centre Bundee Aki has been handed a four-game ban for “verbal abuse and disrespect” towards the match officials after Connacht’s URC defeat to Leinster last weekend.

The 35-year-old faced an independent disciplinary hearing this afternoon, and the URC has now confirmed the committee found Aki “engaged with the match official team after the game on several occasions.”

Aki was given a six-week ban but two games of that sanction were suspended for two years, meaning he will miss Connacht’s game against Zebre in the URC this weekend and Ireland’s first three Six Nations matches against France, Italy, and England.

Aki will be free to play again for Connacht against Glasgow in the URC on 28 February, which means the experienced centre will be available to return to the Ireland squad for the closing two games of the Six Nations against Wales and Scotland, if called on.

Earlier today ahead of the disciplinary hearing, Aki was dropped from the Ireland squad currently preparing for their championship opener against France.

Aki did not travel to Portugal with Andy Farrell’s squad for their training camp ahead of the trip to Paris, with uncapped Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite taking Aki’s place.

“A Misconduct Complaint made against Connacht Rugby’s Bundee Aki has been upheld by an Independent Disciplinary Committee resulting in a six (6 week suspension, two (2) of which are suspended for two years,” reads the URC’s statement.

“The Player today appeared in front of an Independent Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Roddy Dunlop KC (Scotland) and supported by Attie Heyns (South Africa) and Andrea Caranci (Italy), who considered the complaint related to Misconduct in breach of the United Rugby Championship’s Disciplinary Rules (including Clauses 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3).

“The Misconduct charges arose from the Round 10 BKT United Rugby Championship fixture on Saturday, January 24 at Dexcom Stadium, Galway. After considering all of the submissions, the Independent Committee deemed that the Player engaged with the match official team after the game on several occasions in a manner which breached the Disciplinary Rules.

“The Independent Committee concluded that the Player’s behaviour constituted verbal abuse and disrespect of a Match Official(s) under the relevant Rules. In determining its sanction, the Independent Committee felt that a suspension of six (6) weeks was appropriate, with two of those weeks suspended.

“The Committee also recognised the Player’s full regret for his actions and was grateful for the approach that he took towards the proceedings. However, given the player’s previous disciplinary record (including incidents of a similar nature) and his lack of a plea in this case, the Independent Committee could not apply mitigation to the sanction.

“The Committee also reminded the Player of the importance of the Spirit and values of the game of rugby and the importance of respect towards Match Officials.

“The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.

“Fixtures Bundee Aki is unavailable for:

January 31 – BKT URC: Zebre Parma v Connacht

February 5 – Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland

February 14 – Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

February 21 – Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland.”