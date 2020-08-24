Connacht energiser Bundee Aki delivers something 'really special'

RUGBY COACHES OFTEN talk about ‘energisers’ and ‘sappers’ and the effect each can have on a squad.

The latter suck energy out of the environment and can spread negativity like poison. But the former breath life into the players around them, lifting them, and providing them with confidence.

Aki was a try-scorer for Connacht against Ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Bundee Aki is very much of the energiser variety, as anyone who has seen the Connacht man play will understand. A chest-pumping, hard-hitting presence through his career, the 30-year-old delivered the latest example yesterday as he marked the occasion of his 100th cap for the province with a dominant showing in midfield.

Aki landed a big tackle on Craig Gilroy in the very first minute of a 26-20 win over Ulster and never let up from there. The positive of having no crowd in the Aviva Stadium over the weekend was being able to hear the players communicate and some were louder than others. Aki was among the two top or three.

He whooped and celebrated big moments of Connacht defence and chattered away to those around him during play. When he wasn’t making noise himself, Aki’s actions spoke even louder.

His thunderous finish through the attempted tackle of Ian Madigan, who had just come off the bench for his Ulster debut, was the highlight of an excellent performance from a man who clearly used lockdown to add a few kilogrammes of muscle mass to his frame.

“Bundee is always going to bring energy, we know that,” said Connacht boss Andy Friend after his side’s victory.

“I think it was one of the things he identified during the Covid period [was that] when he plays his best rugby, he has got that energy. I think it is a focus of his to keep bringing that energy, especially with no crowds here. I thought he was great in that area.

“He was really special. It doesn’t take much to get him energised but that was more energised than I had seen for a long time.”

Replacement tighthead Jack Aungier scored a try for Connacht. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It was a fine day for Connacht on their return to rugby after over five months of inaction, with Friend taking pleasure from their collective energy and also the sweeping attacking play that delivered two superb first-half tries through John Porch and Kieran Marmion.

“That’s exactly what we have been working on and compliments to Nigel [Carolan, Connacht's attack coach] with our attack,” said Friend. “We have really done some work about how we come onto the ball and playing on top of other teams.

“I thought what we saw there today wasn’t 100% accurate but the execution and the desire there was really good. Hopefully, we are going to see a lot more than that.”

Friend said wing pair Peter Sullivan and Alex Wootton were “great” on their debuts, while he was happy to get try-scoring tighthead Jack Aungier, flanker Conor Oliver, and loosehead Jordan Duggan off the bench for their first caps.

The Connacht boss also praised halfback pair Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty for how they guided the team as he underlined that many of Friend’s players have further international ambitions.

“People knew that Andy Farrell and his coaches were going to be watching that and they’re ambitious, they want to be putting their best foot forward and hope to wear the Irish green as well,” said Friend.

Happily, the Connacht head coach reported that lock Gavin Thornbury, who took a sickening blow to the head yesterday, was doing “much, much better” post-game and had been speaking to his family and girlfriend.

Andy Friend was a happy man last night. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Next up for Connacht is a clash with Munster next weekend before they face into another extended break until the 2020/21 Pro14 season kicks off on the first weekend of October.

With that in mind, Friend indicated that Connacht will make wholesale changes to their team for the Munster game on Sunday – with the likes of Caolin Blade and Sammy Arnold set for starts.

“We actually attacked both of these two games saying ‘our best 30,’” explained Friend. “That’s been tricky too because we have had more than 30 players training well.

“But pretty much our best 30 trainers, we wanted to give starts, either in the first game or the second game. There will be a new 15 running out next week, but what I am really excited about is that there is a lot of good footballers in that 15 as well.

“What we have been trying to do over the last few years is build the depth of the squad and I think we are really starting to get that.”