Aki set to miss Ireland's Six Nations opener against France due to disciplinary matter

IRELAND CENTRE BUNDEE Aki is set to miss out on involvement in his side’s Six Nations opener against France in Paris next week.

The 42 understands that the Connacht centre did not travel to Portugal with Andy Farrell’s group this week and will not be available for the clash with les Bleus.

It’s understood that Aki is not with Ireland at their pre-Six Nations training camp due to a disciplinary matter arising from Connacht’s clash with Leinster last weekend.

Ulster man Stuart McCloskey was the favourite to wear Ireland’s number 12 shirt against the French anyway, having taken over as first-choice in that position last autumn before suffering a groin injury.

However, 68-times capped Aki has remained a key figure in Farrell’s set-up and may have been part of the matchday 23 to take on the French at Stade de France on Thursday, 5 February.

Aki started at inside centre against South Africa in November when McCloskey was missing. Aki also started two of the Lions’ Tests against the Wallabies under Farrell last summer in Australia.

Aki was used off the bench by Connacht last weekend in their home defeat to Leinster, with Cathal Forde starting at number 12.

Aki was named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad last week along with fellow centres McCloskey, Garry Ringrose, and Tom Farrell, while Jamie Osborne and Ciarán Frawley can also play in midfield.

McCloskey and Ringrose are widely expected to be the starting centre pairing for Ireland’s game in Paris.