Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Brendan Rodgers' family left 'shaken but unharmed' after hiding in bathroom during burglary - reports

The Leicester manager’s wife and six-year-old step-daughter were disturbed when intruders entered their home.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 8:38 PM
Rodgers was away from the house when the incident took place.
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

BRENDAN RODGERS’ TERRIFIED family had to barricade themselves into their bathroom after burglars broke into the Leicester manager’s Glasgow home, according to reports on Wednesday.

Rodgers’ wife Charlotte and his six-year-old step-daughter Lola were disturbed as the intruders entered their house in the Bearsden suburb of the Scottish city.

Sky Sports News reported the thieves burst into the bedroom as the mother and daughter huddled together on the bed.

They fled to a bathroom while the intruders took a number of boxes believed to contain Rodgers’ belongings from his office at Celtic’s training.

Rodgers was away from the house after recently starting his new job as boss of Premier League side Leicester after two-and-a-half years at Celtic.

The stolen boxes are believed to have held the medals that Rodgers won during his successful spell with the Scottish giants. The BBC reports that family possessions were also stolen. 

It was reported Rodgers’ family were shaken, but unharmed during the break-in.

“At around 01:55 on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman told the BBC.

“No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property.”

Police added that an investigation had begun and inquiries were ongoing.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

- © AFP 2019

AFP

