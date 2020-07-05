This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four Republic of Ireland internationals start as Burnley host Sheff Utd

Both clubs have confirmed their starting teams for the clash at Turf Moor.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 11:24 AM
A COMBINED FOUR Republic of Ireland internationals have been named to start as Burnley host Sheffield United in the Premier League at Turf Moor at midday [Sky Sports].

The Blades have named an unchanged starting XI after Thursday’s win over Spurs, meaning John Egan, Enda Stevens, and David McGoldrick all start again for Chris Wilder’s side.

EcJ3O0VXQAAOQLS

Sheffield United – have welcomed key man Jack O’Connell back onto the bench – will start the game in eighth position in the league but Burnley are only two points behind them in 10th.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley XI includes Kevin Long in defence, while fellow Ireland international Robbie Brady is on the bench alongside U21 cap Jimmy Dunne.

EcJ34d0XYAAEmlO

Dyche confirmed that Jack Cork and Ben Mee both miss out for Burnley – whose last result was a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Monday – through injury.

