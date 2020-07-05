Four Republic of Ireland internationals start as Burnley host Sheff Utd

A COMBINED FOUR Republic of Ireland internationals have been named to start as Burnley host Sheffield United in the Premier League at Turf Moor at midday [Sky Sports].

The Blades have named an unchanged starting XI after Thursday’s win over Spurs, meaning John Egan, Enda Stevens, and David McGoldrick all start again for Chris Wilder’s side.

Sheffield United – have welcomed key man Jack O’Connell back onto the bench – will start the game in eighth position in the league but Burnley are only two points behind them in 10th.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley XI includes Kevin Long in defence, while fellow Ireland international Robbie Brady is on the bench alongside U21 cap Jimmy Dunne.

Dyche confirmed that Jack Cork and Ben Mee both miss out for Burnley – whose last result was a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Monday – through injury.