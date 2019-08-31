29 mins ago

Welcome to our live coverage of Burnley v Liverpool, from Oof, Tough Place To Go, That.

Liverpool are the only side in England’s top six tiers with a 100% league record thus far, and heading into the international break with the Uefa Super Cup, 12 points from 12 and a two-point lead over Man City would represent a decent start to life as European Champions.

In their way today are Burnley and red-hot goal machine, Ashley Barnes.

Barnes has four goals in three games so far, and his strong start has been mirrored by his side. Having beaten Southampton 3-0 on the opening day, they were narrowly beaten away to Arsenal and then deeply unfortunate to be held 1-1 at Wolves last weekend. They were, however, beaten by Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Liverpool have never had games away to Burnley go entirely their own way, so this should be interesting.

Get in touch with us below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Kick off is at 5.30pm, and team news is coming up!