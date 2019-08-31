This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A quick line on Man City’s routine win against Brighton – it wasn’t without a problem. Key defender Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off with a knee injury in the first-half, with Pep Guardiola admitting after the game it doesn’t look good. 

Sky are trying to play up the ill-feeling that festered after this game last year, a riotous, violent game in which Joe Gomez came away with a broken leg. Jurgen Klopp complained about Burnley’s physicality after that game, but when asked by Sky today whether it would affect today’s game, he played shtum. 

“I don’t think so…I wouldn’t have thought of it if I hadn’t been asked about it, to be honest.” 

It’s been a good day for Irish players across the Premier League, by the way. 

Aaron Connolly made his Premier League debut in the final minutes of Brighton’s shellacking at Man City; Callum Robinson scored one goal and then forced Sheffield United’s equaliser at Stamford Bridge, his opening goal assisted by Enda Stevens; and Shane Long made his first Premier League appearance of the season as a substitute for Southampton against Manchester United. 

Elsewhere… 

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon, meaning they go a point ahead of Liverpool for the time being, at least. 

Frank Lampard continues his complex start to life at Chelsea – his side blew a two-goal lead at home to Sheffield United and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. 

Leicester’s strong start to the season continued: Jamie Vardy scored twice in a 3-1 win against Bournemouth. Crystal Palace beat 10-man Aston Villa 1-0, Newcastle and Watford shared a 1-1 draw, and West Ham beat newly-promoted Norwich 2-0. 

In the lunchtime game, Manchester United lost a lead away to Southampton in drawing 1-1. Incredibly, United haven’t won an away game since beating PSG at the start of March. 

Team news 

Burnley

Only one change for the Clarets – Everton Legend Aaron Lennon starts. Jeff Hendrick, in spite of playing 90 minutes in midweek, is on the bench. 

 Liverpool 

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t make a single change from the side that beat Arsenal last weekend, mean. Alisson is still injured so Adrian continues in goal, and Irish U21 ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is on the bench. 

Welcome to our live coverage of Burnley v Liverpool, from Oof, Tough Place To Go, That.

Liverpool are the only side in England’s top six tiers with a 100% league record thus far, and heading into the international break with the Uefa Super Cup, 12 points from 12 and a two-point lead over Man City would represent a decent start to life as European Champions.

In their way today are Burnley and red-hot goal machine, Ashley Barnes.

Barnes has four goals in three games so far, and his strong start has been mirrored by his side. Having beaten Southampton 3-0 on the opening day, they were narrowly beaten away to Arsenal and then deeply unfortunate to be held 1-1 at Wolves last weekend. They were, however, beaten by Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Liverpool have never had games away to Burnley go entirely their own way, so this should be interesting.

Get in touch with us below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Kick off is at 5.30pm, and team news is coming up!

