This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 2 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Burns' unbeaten century puts England back in the driving seat

England ended day two of the first Ashes Test trailing Australia by just 17 runs.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Aug 2019, 7:33 PM
39 minutes ago 483 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4751641
Burns celebrates his maiden Test century.
Image: PA
Burns celebrates his maiden Test century.
Burns celebrates his maiden Test century.
Image: PA

RORY BURNS SCORED his maiden Test hundred as England enjoyed the better of day two of the first Ashes match against Australia at Edgbaston.

Left-hander Burns averaged 22 after his first seven Test appearances and saw his place in the side come into question ahead of this series, but he broke new ground in Birmingham with a gritty unbeaten 125 leading England to 267-4 at the close, 17 runs adrift of Australia’s first-innings total.

It could have been a very different day for the Surrey opener, who was fortunate on two counts not to fall lbw on 21 to Nathan Lyon, who bowled brilliantly despite failing to take a wicket.

Burns retained his composure and went on to establish a 132-run partnership with captain Joe Root (57), who was making his first appearance since returning to bat at three.

Australia’s pace attack struggled until a change of ball brought about an upturn in fortunes, with Joe Denly (18) and Jos Buttler (5) falling shortly after tea.

However, the tourists were unable to oust Burns as he reached the close in the company of Ben Stokes (38 not out) to keep England on the front foot.

Steve Smith’s 144 on Thursday lifted Australia from 122-8 to what appeared to be a competitive 284 all out when England experienced some early scares after resuming on 10 without loss.

After Jason Roy (10) edged James Pattinson (2-54) – making his first Test appearance since February 2016 – to Smith at second slip, Burns was let off the hook when Lyon’s lbw appeal was turned down and Australia’s decision not to review proved costly with ball-tracking technology showing the delivery was destined to crash into leg stump.

Pattinson was left bemused when Root overturned a caught-behind decision as replays showed the ball clipped off stump without dislodging a bail rather than hitting his bat, before the captain, who was given out lbw off Peter Siddle after lunch but again reviewed successfully due to an inside edge, and Burns made the most of their reprieves by grinding out runs.

Just as Root started to look more comfortable, he was dismissed caught-and-bowled by an instinctive catch by Siddle (1-43) on his follow through, and more nervy moments ensued for Burns.

Pattinson and Pat Cummins (1-65) were rejuvenated by a ball change that led to a significant increase in swing early in the final session and they accounted for Denly and Buttler within six overs of its introduction.

But after surpassing his previous Test best of 84, Burns faced 10 deliveries on 99 before finally getting a quick single off Lyon to reach triple figures and bask in the adulation of the delighted fans.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie