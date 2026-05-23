SI WOO KIM will take a two-shot lead into the final round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but he will have to fend off a Sunday challenge from world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Kim shot a three-under par 68 to move to 21-under par for the week, two clear of Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, who both shot six-under par 65s on Saturday.
“I think no matter what, it’s going to be fun,” Kim said afterwards.
“Especially Dallas: kind of like my second hometown, [Scheffler] grew up here. It’s going to be a lot of fans cheering for him.
“I was hoping for a pairing with Scottie. Yeah, it’s going to be fun Sunday and fun to go with Scottie.”
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Stephen Jaeger, who shot the low round of the day with a 64, is in a three-way tie for fourth on -17 alongside Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im.
But Seamus Power’s Saturday move failed to materialise as he shot even par 71 on Saturday, leaving him in a tie for 29th place and 10 shots behind leader Kim.
Kim birdied the third and sixth holes but stumbled with a three-putt bogey at the eighth hole and followed a five-foot birdie putt at the ninth with bogeys at 10 and 11, missing the green with his second shot each time.
Kim’s late birdie binge included a tap-in birdie at the par-five 12th after reaching the green in two, a birdie putt from just inside nine feet at 14 and another from just inside 10 feet at 15.
Scheffler, who could complete a career Grand Slam with a victory at next month’s US Open, had a run of three birdies in four holes on the front nine and four birdies in five holes from the ninth through 13th.
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Kim leads Scheffler in Texas, Power's Saturday move fails to materialise
SI WOO KIM will take a two-shot lead into the final round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but he will have to fend off a Sunday challenge from world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Kim shot a three-under par 68 to move to 21-under par for the week, two clear of Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, who both shot six-under par 65s on Saturday.
“I think no matter what, it’s going to be fun,” Kim said afterwards.
“Especially Dallas: kind of like my second hometown, [Scheffler] grew up here. It’s going to be a lot of fans cheering for him.
Stephen Jaeger, who shot the low round of the day with a 64, is in a three-way tie for fourth on -17 alongside Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im.
But Seamus Power’s Saturday move failed to materialise as he shot even par 71 on Saturday, leaving him in a tie for 29th place and 10 shots behind leader Kim.
Kim birdied the third and sixth holes but stumbled with a three-putt bogey at the eighth hole and followed a five-foot birdie putt at the ninth with bogeys at 10 and 11, missing the green with his second shot each time.
Kim’s late birdie binge included a tap-in birdie at the par-five 12th after reaching the green in two, a birdie putt from just inside nine feet at 14 and another from just inside 10 feet at 15.
Scheffler, who could complete a career Grand Slam with a victory at next month’s US Open, had a run of three birdies in four holes on the front nine and four birdies in five holes from the ninth through 13th.
– Additional reporting © AFP 2026
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cj cup byron nelson Golf PGA Tour Scottie Scheffler seamus power Si Woo Kim