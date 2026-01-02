Anthony Cacace and Pierce O'Leary to co-headline world title fight night at 3Arena

FRANK WARREN’S QUEENSBURY Promotions have today confirmed that Irish super-featherweight star Anthony Cacace will challenge English world champion Jazza Dickens for the WBA world title at the 3Arena, Dublin, on 14 March.

In Dickens’ first defence of his WBA title, he will face Belfast’s Cacace, a former world IBO and IBF champion. Thirty-six-year-old Cacace [24-1, 9KOs], vacated his IBF title a year ago to avoid a mandatory fight and instead pursue more lucrative bouts with British opponents.

He subsequently defeated former featherweight world champs Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood in high-profile non-title bouts before signing to fight American star Ray Ford. However, a back injury suffered by Cacace during his training camp forced the cancellation of his contest with the Brian Peters-managed Ford. ‘Anto’ hasn’t fought since sensationally stopping hometown hero Wood in Nottingham in May.

He now returns to the ring to face Liverpudlian Dickens, who stunned the previously unbeaten Russian Albert Batyrgaziev during his last outing in July and was recently upgraded to world-champion status by the WBA.

Cacace is a late bloomer, having overcome years of misfortune with injuries, opponent withdrawals and card cancellations to reach the super-featherweight summit when he last year dethroned Welsh beltholder Joe Cordina in Saudi Arabia, becoming a world champion on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s first victory over Tyson Fury.

In defeating Cordina, Warrington and Wood in his last three bouts — Cordina and Wood by stoppage — ‘The Andy-town Apache’ has pulled off a series of victories that rivals that of any male Irish boxer in the last 10 years.

Joining Cacace/Dickens as the co-main event is the clash between Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary and England’s Mark Chamberlain, who will fight for the vacant IBO world super-lightweight championship.

The undefeated O’Leary [18-0, 10KOs] is from nearby Sherriff Street and will boast a strong local following.

“We are starting 2026 with a bang,” said Queensberry Chairman Frank Warren. “Dublin has a rich boxing history, and there is no better time than St. Patrick’s Day weekend to bring world championship boxing back to the 3Arena.

“Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace is a phenomenal match-up between two of the best in the division, and Pierce O’Leary finally gets the big homecoming he deserves against a serious threat in Mark Chamberlain. This entire show will be live and exclusive on DAZN, ensuring fans across the globe can witness the atmosphere of a Dublin fight night.”

Additional reporting by Gavan Casey