Dublin: 13°C Monday 26 September 2022
Doris ruled out of Leinster's trip to play Ulster

James Ryan and Will Connors are also doubts for Friday’s game in Belfast.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 26 Sep 2022, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,202 Views 0 Comments
Leinster's Caelan Doris.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Leinster's Caelan Doris.
Leinster's Caelan Doris.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL BE without Caelan Doris for Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster in Belfast.

The backrower came off in the early stages of last Friday’s 42-10 defeat of Benetton at the RDS for a head injury assessment [HIA], and has been ruled out of the Ulster game as he goes through the graduated return to play protocols.

Leinster are also monitoring both James Ryan and Will Connors ahead of Friday’s interpro derby at the Kingspan Stadium.

Ryan was pulled from the starting team ahead of the Benetton game after feeling some tightness in his hamstring during Thursday’s Captain’s Run, while Connors was removed as a precaution during the second half after aggravating his back.

Both players will be assessed during the week before a decision is made on their availability. 

Meanwhile, Liam Turner could return to training this week as he steps up his rehabilitation from a toe injury.

The province have also reported that Joe McCarthy – who has now linked up with the Emerging Ireland squad – and Jordan Larmour both came through the Benetton game with no issues following their own returns from injury.

Jamison Gibson-Park is expected to train as normal this week having recovered from illness, while head coach Leo Cullen has also stated that Johnny Sexton could make his first apperance of the season this weekend.

Ciarán Frawley, who has been ruled out of the Emerging Ireland tour with a shoulder injury, is set to be further assessed this week. 

There was no update available on Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) or Tommy O’Brien (knee).

