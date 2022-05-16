Callum O'Dowda released by Bristol City after six years with club

BRISTOL CITY HAVE confirmed that Ireland international Callum O’Dowda has left the club, ending a six-year spell with the Robins.

O’Dowda, 27, joined Bristol from Oxford United in 2016 and made over 150 appearances for the club.

However the midfielder made just 16 Championship starts this season as he struggled with form and injuries. Bristol had the option of triggering a year extension to O’Dowda’s contract but have decided against keeping the Ireland international on their books.

O’Dowda has been capped 23 times for Ireland, with his most recent cap coming back in November 2020.

His exit comes as Bristol confirmed the signing of Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal, the 24-year-old joining on a free transfer after recently leaving Oxford United.

Sykes represented Northern Ireland at underage level but switched allegiance in 2020. He was called up into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad last March but has yet to win his first senior cap.

Sykes registered eight goals and eight assists across 45 outings for League One side Oxford this season.

“I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager, everything was positive,” Sykes told the Bristol City website.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.

“It’s unbelievable here to be honest, I’ve only been at two clubs so I don’t have vast experience at training grounds but from what I can see here it’s unbelievable. It’s top-class, no complaints.

“My priority is to have a good pre-season and get myself in the team. I want to hit the ground running.”

Bristol goalkeeper Max O’Leary, who was also called into Kenny’s squad in March, has been retained by the club for the 2022/23 season.

