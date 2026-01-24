“I felt very good,” Walsh told his post-fight press conference. “Compared to the last fight (unanimous-decision victory over Fernando Vargas Jr), I felt a lot fitter, a lot better for the 10 rounds.
Callum Walsh wins on points at Dana White’s first boxing event in Vegas
CALLUM WALSH BROUGHT his record to 16-0 after beating Mexican Carlos Ocampo on points in Las Vegas on Friday.
The Corkman was headlining UFC president Dana White’s first official boxing event, Zuffa Boxing, at the UFC Apex facility.
“I’m never happy with the performance unless I get a knockout,” Walsh [16-0, 11KOs] said afterwards.
The judges’ scorecards read 98-90, 98-90 and 97-91 in his favour.
While the 24-year-old was disappointed not to land a knockout blow, it was a controlled showing against the resolute Ocampo [38-4, 26KOs].
Walsh dominated, but was adjudged to have been knocked down in the sixth round: it appeared to a be a loss of balance as his glove touched the canvas. He responded well to see out the victory.
