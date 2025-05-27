Norrie shocks Medvedev, Djokovic cruises into French Open second round

BRITAIN’S CAMERON NORRIE ousted former world number one Daniil Medvedev in a marathon five-set first round match at the French Open.

Former US Open champion and five-time Grand Slam runner-up Medvedev was dumped out in the first round for the sixth time in Paris, losing 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5.

British number one Norrie, ranked 81, took just under four hours to wrap up his first win in five meetings against the 11th-seeded Russian.

“It was a great atmosphere, it really felt I had momentum in the first set and he raised his level,” said Norrie.

“I managed to get it over the line, it was a crazy match, he’s got me the last four our five matches.”

The 29-year-old Medvedev’s best finish in Paris was the quarter-finals in 2021.

Norrie, also 29, plays the second round in Paris for the fifth time where he meets either American Aleksandar Kovacevic or Argentina’s Federico Gomez.

Novak Djokovic got his tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title off to a solid start as the Serb beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Fresh off claiming his 100th tour title at Geneva last weekend, Djokovic booked his place in the round of 64 at Roland Garros with a straight-sets win over his 98th-ranked American opponent in under two hours.

The only hiccup for the 38-year-old sixth seed was his failure to serve out the second set at 5-2, but Djokovic swiftly remedied his error by breaking McDonald to 15.

A fourth victory at the French Open would take the former world number one beyond Margaret Court’s total of 24 Grand Slam titles.

However, Djokovic has previously admitted he has moved into a new phase of his career as he progresses into his late thirties, and the Belgrade-native’s last major win was at the US Open two years ago.

“I don’t know how many more Grand Slams I’ve got left in my body,” Djokovic told Court Philippe Chatrier after his win.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every moment in this magnificent stadium.”

The three-time Roland Garros champion will face the winner of the all-French clash between Corentin Moutet and Clement Tabur in the second round.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff may have forgotten her tennis racquets when she arrived on court to open her French Open campaign but it did not stop the American powering into the second round.

The number two seed arrived on Court Philippe-Chatrier for her match against Australia’s Olivia Gadecki only to realise when she opened her bag she had left her equipment in the locker room.

“They were supposed to be in my bag,” Gauff told the chair umpire.

A ball boy brought the racquets and Gauff brushed aside 91st-ranked Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 11 minutes.

“I’m blaming it on my coach,” she joked.

“Honestly, as long as I’ve been on tour, my coach has always put the racquets in the bag before the match because he’s very superstitious.”

However, she said the oversight helped ease the tension before her opening match.

“Usually I’m very nervous and I was a little bit today but I think I was the least nervous heading into the first round of a Grand Slam and then the whole racquet situation took a load off too,” she said.

“After that, maybe it probably relaxed me going into the match, because it was just such a funny thing.

“So I’m just happy to get through today and I will remember my racquets for next time.”

The 21-year-old Gauff next meets Czech qualifier Tereza Valentova who beat French wildcard Chloe Paquet in three sets in windy conditions in the French capital.

“It was really windy. I knew it wasn’t going to be a clean match with the wind but overall I’m really happy with the way I played,” said Gauff who hit seven double faults.

“It was two different matches depending on what side of the court you are on.”

Gauff played her first Grand Slam final at senior level against Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open, losing in straight sets.

A year after that, she won the US Open title.

The American is coming off back-to-back final defeats in both Roland Garros warm-up tournaments in Madrid and Rome, losing to world number one Aryna Sabalenka and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini respectively.

American third seed Jessica Pegula cruised into the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Romania’s Anca Todoni.

Pegula, last year’s US Open runner-up, will take on either fellow countrywoman Ann Li or Argentinian qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle for a place in the last 32.

The 31-year-old, who missed the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros due to injuries, is hoping to better her previous best run in Paris which was a quarter-final appearance three years ago.

