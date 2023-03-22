Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Cork and Kilkenny players battle for possession.
# Postponed
Camogie All-Star tour to Canada called off after criticism over scheduling
The tour was set to take place in May.
17 minutes ago

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have called off their All-Star tour to Canada, which had been scheduled for May.

Leading players had hit out at the planned dates for the tour, 19-25 May for the trip to Calgary, due to the proximity to the start of the 2023 championship.

The tour was set to take place a week before the championship commenced. The Camogie Association had insisted that it was the most suitable date due to the split season impacting on periods they looked at later in the year.

The Cork players who had been in line to travel on the tour had announced they were boycotting the trip, midfielder Ashling Thompson describing the timing as ‘crazy’ in an interview with the Irish Examiner.

“How could you expect seven players to turn their back on their teammates at probably the most important time of the year leading up to championship. We wouldn’t have All-Stars only for our teammates,” stated Thompson last month.

Players from Kilkenny, Galway and Waterford had similarly criticised the timing of the tour.

The GPA did play a role in trying to sort the impasse as alternative dates were looked at later in the year.

But the decision has now been taken to cancel the tour with the Camogie Association informing counties.

