Irish duo O'Leary and Nelson named in Canada's World Cup squad

FORMER CONNACHT OUT-HALF Shane O’Leary and ex-Ulster back Peter Nelson are set to play in their first World Cup after the pair were included in Canada’s squad for Japan.

Cork native O’Leary played a key part in Canada’s qualification for the 2019 tournament and is rewarded with a place in Kingsley Jones’ final panel, while Nelson recently made his international debut.

The 26-year-old, who qualifies to represent Canada through his grandmother, linked up with Jones’ squad after being released by his native Ulster at the end of last season.

After winning his first cap against USA back in July, Nelson has forced his way into Canada’s World Cup plans and will now vie for the number 10 jersey with Nottingham out-half O’Leary.

The 26-year-old has won 12 international caps for Canada and can also cover fullback and centre, meaning he is a valuable player for Jones as his side prepare to face Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia in Pool B.

Glasgow Warriors winger DTH van der Merwe will be another familiar face for regular Pro14 viewers, while Chiefs back row Tyler Ardron captains Canada.

Canada squad: Tyler Ardron, Kyle Baillie, Justin Blanchet, Nick Blevins, Hubert Buydens, Luke Campbell, Andrew Coe, Jeff Hassler, Ciaran Hearn, Matt Heaton, Eric Howard, Jake Ilnicki, Cole Keith, Conor Keys, Ben LeSage, Phil Mack, Jamie Mackenzie, Gordon McRorie, Peter Nelson, Shane O’Leary, Evan Olmstead, Patrick Parfrey, Taylor Paris, Benoit Piffero, Andrew Quattrin, Lucas Rumball, Djustice Sears-Duru, Mike Sheppard, Matthew Tierney, Conor Trainor, DTH van der Merwe.

