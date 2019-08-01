This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 1 August, 2019
Brentford send Ireland U21 midfielder out on season-long loan

Canice Carroll will spend the 2019-20 campaign on the books of League Two club Carlisle United.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 5:48 PM
39 minutes ago 984 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4749398
Canice Carroll playing for the Republic of Ireland U21s against Mexico at the Toulon Tournament in June.
Image: INPHO/TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis
Canice Carroll playing for the Republic of Ireland U21s against Mexico at the Toulon Tournament in June.
Canice Carroll playing for the Republic of Ireland U21s against Mexico at the Toulon Tournament in June.
Image: INPHO/TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis

CARLISLE UNITED HAVE signed Republic of Ireland U21 midfielder Canice Carroll ahead of Saturday’s League Two opener against Crawley Town.

The 20-year-old midfielder joins the club on a loan deal from Championship outfit Brentford for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Carroll was a member of the Ireland U21 squad at the Toulon Tournament in June, when Stephen Kenny’s side reached the semi-finals before losing to Brazil.

He was signed by Brentford in August of last year, before being sent out on loan in January to Swindon Town, for whom he played 17 times in League Two.

“Canice is a player who gives us the option to use him in a number of positions but his main position for us, as I see it, is in the midfield area,” said Carlisle United manager Stephen Pressley.

“Again, he’s comfortable in several of the midfield positions, and I see him as a 6 or an 8. He’s different to the other players we have in that he provides us with greater physicality.

“With the successful loan spell he’s had at Swindon last year he knows the level, and he comes to us in good shape having been part of Brentford’s summer preparations.

Screen Shot 2019-08-01 at 17.46.11 Carlisle United manager Stephen Pressley with Canice Carroll. Source: Carlisle United FC

“The other important thing is that we know he’s a terrific character, so he’ll fit in quickly with the dressing room, which is what we need.”

Carroll was given his his first-team debut by hometown club Oxford United at the age of 17. He made 24 appearances — 16 of them in League One — before being snapped up by Brentford.

Pressley added: “He’s been a player we’ve targeted for some time. He’s in that mould of player where he’s at an age where he really wants to prove himself. 

“He’s coming here at the right time, he’s hungry and, when you add the international appearances to the mix, he has a lot of good experience behind him for his age.

“I think this is a very good signing for the club and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

