Caoimhin Agyarko defeats Lukasz Maciec to claim WBA International title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec - WBA International Super-Weltherweight title during under fight card of Chisora vs Fulev at The O2 Arena.

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec - WBA International Super-Weltherweight title during under fight card of Chisora vs Fulev at The O2 Arena.

BELFAST BOXER Caoimhin Agyarko defeated Lukasz Maciec via unanimous decision this evening at the O2 Arena in London.

The 25-year-old comfortably overcame his Polish opponent in the WBA International Super-Welterweight title fight as part of the Derek Chisora-Kubrat Pulev undercard.

Advertisement

All three judges awarded the fight in Agyarko’s favour, with scores of 100-90, 100-90, 99-93.

The latest success makes it 12 wins from 12 fights for the promising fighter whose upward trajectory continues.

“It’s all a learning curve and he was a tough guy with 24 [wins] who had never been stopped,” he said afterwards, per Belfast Media. “It’s alright knocking all these people out and looking good, but ultimately it’s good to get the rounds in as well and that will keep me in good stead for the future.

“I felt like my movement was still there, I was still strong, but I could have got him out of there. I hurt him in the fourth round with a body shot and took my foot off the gas.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“Psychologically, I didn’t want to press the gears knowing he was tough and not get him out of there. My first time at the weight, maybe going into deep waters late and tiring so I half-paced myself.

“It’s just a learning curve and maybe I should have gone through the gears and got him out of there.”