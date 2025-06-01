The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Caoimhin Kelleher set to leave Liverpool for Brentford in €21m deal - reports
LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER CAOIMHIN Kelleher is set to sign for Brentford in a deal that could rise to €21.3 million (£18m), according to reports.
Kelleher was backup to Liverpool’s first-choice keeper Alisson Becker during their Premier League title-winning campaign this season.
Although the Ireland number one featured 10 times in the league when Alisson was injured, he was keen to leave Anfield in search of regular first-team action.
Brentford have agreed a reported initial fee of €14.8m (£12.5m) for Kelleher that can rise to £18 million if performance-related requirements are met.
Kelleher, who has a year left on his Liverpool contract, also attracted interest from Leeds, West Ham and Bournemouth.
He was the hero of Liverpool’s 2022 League Cup final triumph against Chelsea, making several fines saves and scoring a penalty in the 11-10 shoot-out victory.
Kelleher also started Liverpool’s 2024 League Cup final win against Chelsea.
The 26-year-old will be replaced at Anfield by Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Mamardashvili will join up with Arne Slot’s side in time for next season after the Georgian agreed his move to the Reds last year.
Kelleher’s imminent switch to west London comes with Brentford keeper Mark Flekken set to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a €10.7m (£9m) deal.
– © AFP 2025
