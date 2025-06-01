Advertisement
More Stories
Kelleher made 10 league appearances for Liverpool this season. Chris Stading//Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Stock Photo
FreeOn the Move

Caoimhin Kelleher set to leave Liverpool for Brentford in €21m deal - reports

Ireland number one is set to complete his move away from Anfield.
6.21pm, 1 Jun 2025

LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER CAOIMHIN Kelleher is set to sign for Brentford in a deal that could rise to €21.3 million (£18m), according to reports.

Kelleher was backup to Liverpool’s first-choice keeper Alisson Becker during their Premier League title-winning campaign this season.

Although the Ireland number one featured 10 times in the league when Alisson was injured, he was keen to leave Anfield in search of regular first-team action.

Brentford have agreed a reported initial fee of €14.8m (£12.5m) for Kelleher that can rise to £18 million if performance-related requirements are met.

Kelleher, who has a year left on his Liverpool contract, also attracted interest from Leeds, West Ham and Bournemouth.

He was the hero of Liverpool’s 2022 League Cup final triumph against Chelsea, making several fines saves and scoring a penalty in the 11-10 shoot-out victory.

Kelleher also started Liverpool’s 2024 League Cup final win against Chelsea.

The 26-year-old will be replaced at Anfield by Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Mamardashvili will join up with Arne Slot’s side in time for next season after the Georgian agreed his move to the Reds last year.

Kelleher’s imminent switch to west London comes with Brentford keeper Mark Flekken set to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a €10.7m (£9m) deal.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie