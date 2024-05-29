Caoimhín Kelleher hints at imminent Liverpool exit

IRISH GOALKEEPER Caoimhín Kelleher has hinted he will leave Liverpool this summer to secure regular first-team football.

Before this season, the 25-year-old had been largely restricted to cup matches, with just five Premier League appearances under his belt over four seasons.

However, a long-term injury suffered by Alisson meant he made 10 top-flight appearances this term and 26 for the Reds in total, including a starring role in the League Cup triumph against Chelsea.

The Cork native was heavily linked with an Anfield exit last summer, with Celtic and Nottingham Forest among the clubs reportedly interested.

And Kelleher has given his strongest indication yet that he will move on from the club, whose academy he joined from Ringmahon Rangers in the summer of 2015, with a desire to displace Gavin Bazunu as Ireland’s regular number one likely among the significant factors in the decision.

“I love being at Liverpool and hopefully there’s more to come there,” he told The Athletic. “But I feel like I’ve done my years as a number two — the ambition now is to be a number one. I am ready and capable.”

Kelleher, who is under contract with Liverpool until 2026, added that he had not spoken to incoming Reds boss Arne Slot, but acknowledged his status as second choice at Anfield was unlikely to change anytime soon, as Brazil international Alisson has three years left on his deal.

“It would be great if that happened at Liverpool, but I’m not silly. I know that Ali has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years.

“I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a number one.”