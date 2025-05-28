Advertisement
Brentford approach Liverpool about potential purchase of Caoimhin Kelleher

Ireland goalkeeper could be heading for west London in transfer deal.
4.00pm, 28 May 2025
RESIGNED TO LOSING goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen, Brentford have approached Liverpool to inquire about buying Caoimhin Kelleher, Sky Sports are reporting.

With Leverkusen having just taken care of business by appointing Erik ten Hag as manager, it seems that Flekken with be bound for Germany with talks already opened.

Brentford’s interest in Kelleher pre-dates the recent transfer manoeuvring, but Liverpool have always held steadfast to the position that the Cork man was not for sale, right up top the point when they signed Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer, who now arrives at Anfield proclaiming that Liverpool want him to be their goalkeeper for the next ten years.

