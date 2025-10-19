'Hungry' Caolin Blade isn't going to Ireland camp just to make up the numbers

CONNACHT SCRUM-HALF Caolin Blade is hoping to add to his three Irish caps after getting the nod from Andy Farrell during the week that he was slotting him as the third No.9 along with Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey for the autumn internationals.

“Look, I’m hungry. I’ve been around that group,” said the 31-year-old. “I’ve been around the environment. A few lads here in Connacht have been there as well and everyone loves it.

“So I just want to get out there and hopefully, you never know, hopefully get game time,” said Blade after scoring in their 28-27 URC loss to the Bulls at the weekend.

Blade, whose last cap came in the 25-24 win over South Africa in Durban last year, started out the season targeting the vacancy left by Conor Murray’s retirement.

But he knew he faced stiff competition, not just from around the country but within his own province where he has three Irish U20s clipping at his heels.

Blade scored during Connacht's narrow loss to the Bulls on Friday night. Andrew Surma / SIPA USAAlamy Stock Photo Andrew Surma / SIPA USAAlamy Stock Photo / SIPA USAAlamy Stock Photo

Ben Murphy (24) crowned his first season with Connacht by pushing on after 16 appearances and getting capped at senior level during the Irish summer tour. The Ballinasloe pair Colm Reilly (26) has made 28 appearances so far in his career and Matthew Devine (23) has chalked up 21.

“I hope I’m not done yet,” he said at the start of the campaign. “Obviously with Murr now, there’s probably a spot there. It’s up for grabs. There’s great nines in Ireland. The main thing for me is to drive my standards here and play well for Connacht. Then it’s out of my hands after that.”

New coach Stuart Lancaster slotted him at No.9 for his first team of the season when they scored a bonus point win over Benetton and Blade said he was hopeful that the call — or the email in fact — might come during the week when the Irish squad was announced.

“Yeah, just got an email actually. Just an hour before you all found out. Look, I haven’t really been chatting to anyone up there.

“It was good. I think I’ve got a few emails over the years so I’m obviously delighted, so let’s see how it goes now.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been around Jamison and Craig up there as well. You learn so much from them as well. I’ll hopefully put my best foot forward,” added the Monivea native.

Blade's first Ireland international cap came in 2021 against the USA. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Blade, who made his Irish debut against the USA four years ago and got his second cap against Italy in a World Cup warm-up in 2023, said that the competition for the No.9 shirt in Connacht had pushed him on and put him in contention for an international recall.

“I was here when Kieran Marmion and John Cooney were here in Connacht and I was kind of the young lad trying to catch them, I suppose, or chase them.

“So it’s kind of on me to help the lads as well. We’ve really good relationships and it’s only going to make Connacht better. And then it’s only going to push me, Ben, Mattie and Colm Reilly to get better.

“It’s really healthy competition, help each other, help each other improve, but also get stuck into each other when we need to. So with the Irish thing, then it’s only going to make me better going up there on Monday.”