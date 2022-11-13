Captain Guinness serves up treat for De Bromhead and Blackmore, shock result in Lismullen

CAPTAIN GUINNESS PRODUCED a fine round of jumping in the hands of Racheal Blackmore to take the Sean P. Muldoon & Patrick F. Gormley Fortria Chase today at Navan.

The cause of Henry de Bromhead’s seven-year-old was made easier by withdrawals on account of the ground, with those to defect including likely favourite Ferny Hollow. But there was no faulting the display from the high-class chaser who was registering his first Grade Two success.

Always to the fore, Captain Guinness led along the four that went to post for the most part and looked set to face a strong challenge from 10-11 favourite Riviere d’Etel as the race reached the business end.

However, Jack Kennedy’s mount made a crushing error at the second-last and that was enough for Blackmore and Captain Guinness to capitalise and build up a race-winning advantage.

To her credit, Riviere d’Etel rallied strongly after the last, but could not catch the game winner..

De Bromhead said: “He had done a lot of work for this, we had targeted it during the summer and it seemed the right race for him.

“He’s some horse to leap and she (Blackmore) is an amazing lady. Absolutely (a big day in him), he’s a really good horse and was giving away plenty of weight. We’ve yet to win a Grade One (with him), it is something we would like to achieve.

“I think we will maybe enter him in the Tingle Creek, he seems to really enjoy it around there (third last year). We’ll see, we will enjoy today most importantly.”

There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O’Brien’s Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan.

The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers’ Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings – but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.

Remarkably JJ Slevin was able to get Home By The Lee back into contention and he was one of three, alongside Bob Olinger and Ashdale Bob, to swarm upon Flooring Porter as the field entered the home straight.

As Gavin Cromwell’s staying star began to beat a retreat, a mistake from Ashdale Bob saw him also back-peddling as the Grade Two contest was left to Home By The Lee and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger to fight out the finish.

Racheal Blackmore was still travelling strongly aboard the dual Cheltenham Festival winner as the pair approached the last with little separating them, but when push came to shove it was O’Brien’s charge who pulled out more to record a two-length victory.

Assistant trainer Brendan Powell was quick to praise both the winner and his rider.

He said: “That is his strong point, staying. He’s a three-miler really.

“He had fitness on his side today and a great ride from JJ. He had a nice break from Down Royal where he was unlucky there.

“The one thing he does is hit this flat spot, but JJ knows him well and you’d have to say it was nearly ride of the season so far.

“We sent him chasing and he hasn’t really taken to it. He’s a very decent horse on his day. Before when he ran against Flooring Porter, he was only beaten seven lengths. I said to JJ that this track will suit him if he is on their tails.”