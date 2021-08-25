Carabao Cup: Collins makes perfect Burnley debut in shootout win, Arsenal and Southampton run riot

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Nathan Collins was part of a winning team on the night of his first Burnley start, as Sean Dyche’s side knocked Newcastle out of the Carabao Cup second round on penalties.

The game finished goalless after 90 minutes and went straight to spot kicks at Saint James’ Park. Miguel Almiron saw his penalty saved by Clarets keeper Wayne Hennessey and Charlie Taylor stepped up to send Sean Dyche’s side through.

Collins was signed from Stoke City in the summer, and has frequently been tipped as a senior Irish international by Stephen Kenny. He has yet to be involved at senior level, but may be paying attention to the squad Kenny names tomorrow for next month’s triple-header of World Cup qualifiers.

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick played the full game for Newcastle.

Elsewhere tonight, Arsenal got their season up and running as they coasted to a 6-0 victory at West Brom with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting a hat-trick on his return to the side.

With pressure building on manager Mikel Arteta already after two defeats at the start of the new Premier League campaign, there was welcome relief rather than jubilation.

Aubameyang had been struck down by Covid-19 on the eve of the new campaign, missing the loss at Brentford and coming off the bench in the defeat by Chelsea.

He will not have scored many easier goals than the first-half brace he grabbed before adding a fine third for the match ball as Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette also found the back of the net.

Saka was lively and Martin Odegaard impressed on his second debut for the club following his permanent switch from Real Madrid last week – but Arteta and his side will be judged on far sterner tests to come.

Callum Robinson missed out for West Brom having tested positive for Covid-19, while Dara O’Shea was rested from the match day squad. Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who has represented Ireland at U19 level, made his first-team debut for West Brom, while another Irish underage international, Zak Delaney, was an unused substitute.

Meanwhile Southampton demolished Newport 8-0 to register the biggest away win in the club’s history.

What had been viewed as a tricky assignment given Newport’s reputation as lower-league giant-killers turned into a cakewalk as Saints improved on various 6-0 away victories down the years.

Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a hat-trick and Armando Broja scored twice, while Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond also netted as Saints cruised through.

Michael Obafemi and Shane Long were both introduced as substitutes.

The third round draw was made after full-time in these ties, with a host of all-Premier League ties thrown up, including Man United vs West Ham, Norwich vs Liverpool, Wolves vs Spurs, and Chelsea vs Aston Villa.

Arsenal will face AFC Wimbledon, while holders Man City have been drawn against Wycombe.

Carabao Cup second round results

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (Burnley win 4-3 on penalties)

West Brom 0-6 Arsenal

Newport 0-8 Southampton

Carabao Cup third round draw

QPR vs Everton

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town

Manchester United vs West Ham

Fulham vs Leeds United

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Watford vs Stoke City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Rochdale

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs Leicester City

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City

With reporting by Gavin Cooney; Updated at 22.50 with details of third-round draw