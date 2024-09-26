Man City to visit Tottenham in Carabao Cup 4th round

MANCHESTER CITY WILL travel to Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Holders Liverpool have been drawn to play away at Brighton, while Manchester United are at home against Leicester.

Championship outfit Preston’s reward for seeing off top-flight Fulham in an epic penalty shoot-out last week is a home game with Arsenal.

Fellow second-tier sides Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke go to Brentford and Southampton respectively.

There is another all-Premier League tie as Aston Villa host Crystal Palace, and a potential one if Newcastle get past League Two AFC Wimbledon, with the winners of that game to face Chelsea at home.

The AFC Wimbledon-Newcastle contest was due to be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday night but was switched to St James’ Park next Tuesday after the former was affected by flooding.

The fourth-round games are scheduled to take place in the week commencing 28 October.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw