BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

Carabao Cup final pushed back by two months in hope fans can attend

The final will now take place on 25 April.

By Press Association Monday 21 Dec 2020, 7:08 PM
10 minutes ago 170 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5308210
A scene from last season's Carabao Cup final, in which Manchester City beat Aston Villa.
Image: Mike Egerton
A scene from last season's Carabao Cup final, in which Manchester City beat Aston Villa.
A scene from last season's Carabao Cup final, in which Manchester City beat Aston Villa.
Image: Mike Egerton

THE CARABAO CUP final has been pushed back to 25 April in a bid to be able to welcome fans to Wembley to watch the match, the EFL has announced.

The game was due to be played on 28 February.

In confirming the decision, the EFL said: “The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person.”

The decision follows the introduction of new tier four restrictions in large parts of south-eastern and eastern England at the weekend.

In tiers three and four spectators are barred from attending matches.

The quarter-finals of the competition are being played on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The final will kick off at 4pm, the EFL has said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie