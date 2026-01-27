Barry-Murphy's Cardiff ease to Barnsley win in League One's clash of Cork coaches

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY’S Cardiff City remain four points clear at the top of League One following a thumping 4-0 win at home to Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley.

In the third-tier clash of two sides led by Cork coaches, it was Barry-Murphy’s dominant Bluebirds who won out, with a pair of goals in either half. The result leaves Barnsley 15th and looking at the congestion over their shoulder: though they are six places clear of the relegation zone, the gap is only three points, having won only one of their last seven league games.

Lincoln City are second in the league, with former Shelbourne forward Jack Moylan on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win at home to Bradford. Freddie Draper, who had a 2023 loan spell with Drogheda in the League of Ireland, opened the scoring for Lincoln, for whom Josh Honohan was not involved as he continues to recover from injury.

Bolton are third in the league after a 2-1 win over Burton Albion.

Further down the table, Will Keane and Paudie O’Connor scored Reading’s goals in a 2-2 draw with Exeter City, for whom Dubliner Pierce Sweeney opened the scoring. Ireland striker Michael Obafemi meanwhile made a late substitute appearance for Blackpool in a 2-1 home loss to Stockport County: Obafemi’s career has stalled of late and has moved to Blackpool on loan from Burnley after a temporary stint at Bochum in the German second division did not work out.