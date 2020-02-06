New gaffer for Hoolahan and O'Donovan as former Wales international takes A-League gig

Carl Robinson tangling with Robbie Keane during the European Championship qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Wales at Croke Park in March 2007.

TWO MEMBERS OF the Irish contingent in the A-League will have a new boss on Monday.

Newcastle Jets have announced the appointment of former Wales international Carl Robinson, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Robinson takes over a club which has former Republic of Ireland senior international Wes Hoolahan, as well as ex-Ireland U21 striker Roy O’Donovan, on its books.

Hoolahan, 37, is still awaiting his A-League debut, having been sidelined by an injury shortly after his arrival in Australia last summer.

Following a short stint with Robbie Fowler’s Brisbane Roar, O’Donovan is in his second spell with Newcastle Jets. The 34-year-old sealed a deadline-day transfer back to the club last week.

Robinson succeeds Ernie Merrick, who was sacked last month. The Jets, who haven’t won in their last nine games, are currently bottom of the table.

Known mostly for his time as a player with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Robinson also played in the Premier League for Portsmouth and Sunderland.

The 43-year-old, who won 52 senior caps for Wales, finished his playing career in Major League Soccer, where he represented Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls.

He moved into management in December 2013 by taking the head coach’s job at Vancouver Whitecaps, which he stayed in until September 2018.

Interim head coach Craig Deans will remain in charge of Newcastle Jets for Sunday’s game against Central Coast Mariners, after which Robinson will take the reins.

