Everton announce Carlo Ancelotti as new manager on four-and-a-half year deal

The Italian will attend today’s match against Arsenal as a spectator.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 11:28 AM
31 minutes ago 788 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4944542
Ancelotti: a "unanimous choice" for the Everton board.
Image: Cafaro/Lapresse
Ancelotti: a "unanimous choice" for the Everton board.
Image: Cafaro/Lapresse

EVERTON HAVE APPOINTED Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, handing the Italian a four-and-a-half year deal that will run until the summer of 2024.

Ancelotti will be at Goodison Park for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, but only in a viewing capacity, before he officially takes the reins on Sunday.

His first game in charge of the Toffees will be for Burnley’s visit to Merseyside on St Stephen’s Day.

The three-time Champions League winner, who was abruptly sacked by Napoli despite steering them into the knockout rounds of this season’s competition, said Everton’s “clear vision… to deliver success and trophies” was key.

“I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.”

Everton’s Director of Football Marcel Brands hailed the 60-year-old as the “perfect appointment” and “a clear and exciting decision for the board to make”.

“He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe’s major leagues,” Brands said.

Ancelotti’s managerial CV includes titles in Serie A (AC Milan), the Premier League (Chelsea), Ligue 1 (Paris Saint-Germain) and the Bundesliga (Bayern Munich) as well as three Champions League wins (two with Milan, one with Real Madrid).

“It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout,” Brands added.

