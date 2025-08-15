Brighton boss exceedingly confident Carlos Baleba will stay despite Man United interest

BRIGHTON HEAD COACH Fabian Hurzeler is “very, very, very confident” Carlos Baleba will remain at the club despite being linked with a move to Manchester United.

Forward trio Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have moved to Old Trafford this summer and it seems United are out to reinforce their midfield before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

It has been reported that Baleba fits the bill for United boss Ruben Amorim, but the Cameroonian, who joined Brighton from Lille in August 2023, still has three years remaining on his contract.

Hurzeler was bullish when asked whether Baleba will remain with the Seagulls this season, adding the 21-year-old is enjoying being at the club and has not been distracted by United’s reported interest.

“I didn’t see any change in Carlos… he only changed his hair.” 😅 @MonsterEnergy 📲 pic.twitter.com/rQyap5I50D — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 15, 2025

“Very, very, very confident (he will stay),” Hurzeler told a press conference ahead of Brighton’s Premier League curtain-raiser at home to Fulham on Saturday. “It’s just my belief.

“I didn’t see any change in him. He only changed his hair, that was the only change he made in the last two weeks!

“But overall, he seems to be in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his team-mates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player.

“He’s very grateful to have the progress he made in the last season. I didn’t see any big change. He is an option to start for tomorrow.”