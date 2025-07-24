More misery for Ineos as Rodriguez quits Tour with broken pelvis

INEOS’ TOP-RANKED rider Carlos Rodriguez pulled out of the Tour de France on Thursday after suffering a broken pelvis on Stage 17′s late mass pile-up.

In 10th position going into the rainy flat stage the Spanish climb specialist became entangled in a spectacular pile-up of flying bikes and bodies on the home straight at Valence on Wednesday.

Rodriguez was one place behind Ireland’s Ben Healy in the general classification.

“Carlos is in good spirits and remains under the close supervision of our medical team. He will now return home to focus on recovery,” Ineos said.

💥 El enganchón en el que se han visto implicados Carlos Rodríguez y Julian Alaphilippe.@TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/k0Ez6Tl4SI — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) July 23, 2025

Rodriguez, 24, would have been an outside contender for a stage win in the Alps over the next two days of daunting climbing to Col de La Loze, and La Plagne.

Ineos lost former time trial world champion Filippo Ganna to concussion on stage 1 at Lille.

The team did however score a prestige stage win when Dutch rider Thymen Arensman climbed to a solo triumph on the Tourmalet mountain in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

The once-mighty British team, formerly known as Team SKY, won the Tour de France seven times between 2012-2019, but have been in a relative lull in recent years.

