Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Armagh footballer Caroline O'Hanlon wins Superleague Grand Final with Thunder

O’Hanlon helps Manchester to third Superleague title.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 18 May 2019, 11:19 PM
1 hour ago 870 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642015
Manchester Thunder players celebrate at the Copper Box.
Image: Sky Sports
Manchester Thunder players celebrate at the Copper Box.
Manchester Thunder players celebrate at the Copper Box.
Image: Sky Sports

ARMAGH FOOTBALLER. Netball player. Doctor.

Now Caroline O’Hanlon can add Superleague Grand Final champion to the list.

O’Hanlon helped her Manchester Thunder side to the Superleague title on Saturday afternoon as they beat defending champions Wasps 57-52 at the Copper Box Arena.

This February marked the beginning of O’Hanlon’s 18th inter-county season with the Armagh ladies footballers.

And, at the same time, the Bessbrook native was in the middle of her second SuperLeague campaign having signed for the Black and Yellows in 2017.

Thunder were 17-12 down at the end of the first quarter but turned it around to lead 29-27 at the break, and eventually ran out 57-52 winners for a first SuperLeague title since 2014.

