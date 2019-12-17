This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't think he deserved to come off' - Carragher defends Moise Kean

The Sky Sports analyst felt the Everton youngster was harshly treated by caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,414 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4936703
Everton's Moise Kean, a substitute himself is replaced and walks past manager Duncan Ferguson.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Everton's Moise Kean, a substitute himself is replaced and walks past manager Duncan Ferguson.
Everton's Moise Kean, a substitute himself is replaced and walks past manager Duncan Ferguson.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JAMIE CARRAGHER HAS defended Moise Kean after the player was substituted in controversial fashion by Everton manager Duncan Ferguson.

The 19-year-old attacker had been brought on during Everton’s 1-1 draw with Man United on Sunday, but lasted just 19 minutes before he was replaced.

The player’s body language told a story — he trudged off without acknowledging Ferguson in the 89th minute.

The stand-in Everton coach played down the incident after the game, saying: “It wasn’t because of Moise Kean’s performance. I just needed to make a substitution to kill a bit of time. I had so many strikers on the bench. It’s nothing personal against Moise Kean.”

However, speaking on Monday Night Football, Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher was among those who felt the decision to take Kean off was harsh.

The stats suggest the player could not be faulted for effort as he completed more sprints than any other player during his time on the pitch.

run

Carragher defended Ferguson’s right to substitute a substitute, but felt Kean’s performance did not warrant such an action.

“A manager’s job is to get the best result for his team — it has to be,” he explained. “This is not a selfish decision by Ferguson.

He’s made a mistake by not embracing Kean as he’s come off, but going back to the decision, you can make the decision. However, there’s no doubt, me looking at the performance of Kean, I don’t think he deserved to come off.

“Having heard the noise, I analysed the performance and I think he’s a bit unfortunate. If you look between the 70th and 89th minute, Moise Kean does more sprints than anyone else, and more high-speed runs than anyone else.

“The point I’m making, when you come on as a sub, that’s why Duncan Ferguson brought him on — to provide that energy. I was impressed with him going on against Leicester, and what we’ve shown is the reason why he looked at times to be puffed out.”

Carragher added: “I had an experience myself, coming on for Gary Neville in an England game in Poland. I was normally playing centre-back, I came on before half-time for Gary.

The winger went past me two or three times before half-time, and I went in thinking I was going to come off at half-time. It was the biggest relief of my life that I was allowed to go out for the second half. I’d got my second wind, I was ready to go out, and I was fine.

“But I had a massive fear, and I was a terrible sub. I started a lot of games and I’m not someone you’d normally bring on, unless there was an injury. I really struggled at times with that.

“You almost feel not ready for the game, you think everyone’s quicker than you. I have a bit of sympathy with Moise Kean, he was bending down, blowing, that happens when he comes on.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie