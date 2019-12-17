'I don't think he deserved to come off' - Carragher defends Moise Kean

JAMIE CARRAGHER HAS defended Moise Kean after the player was substituted in controversial fashion by Everton manager Duncan Ferguson.

The 19-year-old attacker had been brought on during Everton’s 1-1 draw with Man United on Sunday, but lasted just 19 minutes before he was replaced.

The player’s body language told a story — he trudged off without acknowledging Ferguson in the 89th minute.

The stand-in Everton coach played down the incident after the game, saying: “It wasn’t because of Moise Kean’s performance. I just needed to make a substitution to kill a bit of time. I had so many strikers on the bench. It’s nothing personal against Moise Kean.”

However, speaking on Monday Night Football, Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher was among those who felt the decision to take Kean off was harsh.

The stats suggest the player could not be faulted for effort as he completed more sprints than any other player during his time on the pitch.

Carragher defended Ferguson’s right to substitute a substitute, but felt Kean’s performance did not warrant such an action.

“A manager’s job is to get the best result for his team — it has to be,” he explained. “This is not a selfish decision by Ferguson.

He’s made a mistake by not embracing Kean as he’s come off, but going back to the decision, you can make the decision. However, there’s no doubt, me looking at the performance of Kean, I don’t think he deserved to come off.

“Having heard the noise, I analysed the performance and I think he’s a bit unfortunate. If you look between the 70th and 89th minute, Moise Kean does more sprints than anyone else, and more high-speed runs than anyone else.

“The point I’m making, when you come on as a sub, that’s why Duncan Ferguson brought him on — to provide that energy. I was impressed with him going on against Leicester, and what we’ve shown is the reason why he looked at times to be puffed out.”

"I don't think he deserved to come off. Duncan Ferguson has made an emotional decision"@Carra23 takes an in-depth look at Moise Kean's contribution to Everton and whether Ferguson was correct to substitute his substitute.



Watch #MNF on Sky Sports PL now pic.twitter.com/eGNrJTc6Hc — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) December 16, 2019

Carragher added: “I had an experience myself, coming on for Gary Neville in an England game in Poland. I was normally playing centre-back, I came on before half-time for Gary.

The winger went past me two or three times before half-time, and I went in thinking I was going to come off at half-time. It was the biggest relief of my life that I was allowed to go out for the second half. I’d got my second wind, I was ready to go out, and I was fine.

“But I had a massive fear, and I was a terrible sub. I started a lot of games and I’m not someone you’d normally bring on, unless there was an injury. I really struggled at times with that.

“You almost feel not ready for the game, you think everyone’s quicker than you. I have a bit of sympathy with Moise Kean, he was bending down, blowing, that happens when he comes on.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!