Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Everton boss Ferguson explains reason for substituting Kean just 19 minutes after he came on

The young striker received only a fleeting spell on the pitch at Old Trafford as he was subbed on and off.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 7:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,430 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4934958
Ferguson with Kean.
Ferguson with Kean.
Ferguson with Kean.

EVERTON BOSS DUNCAN Ferguson has defended his decision to take off Moise Kean just minutes after the Italy international entered against Manchester United, insisting that he was only looking to run down the clock.

Ferguson continued his unbeaten record since taking over as caretaker manager with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. 

Victor Lindelof inadvertently put the visitors ahead in the first half with an own goal, before Mason Greenwood rescued a point for United with 13 minutes left on the clock. 

But while the draw was encouraging for Everton off the back of last week’s demolition of Chelsea, a curious decision from Ferguson sent plenty of tongues wagging. 

Having sent Kean on for Bernard 70 minutes into the game, the interim boss withdrew the former Juventus youngster for Oumar Niasse just 19 minutes later. 

“It wasn’t because of Moise Kean’s performance,” said Ferguson. “I just needed to make a substitution to kill a bit of time. I had so many strikers on the bench. It’s nothing personal against Moise Kean.”

Andy Gray criticised Ferguson for his mishandling of the Everton substitution on beIN Sports, saying, “I think he’s probably lost the kid now.”

John Arne Riise added that you have to think of the “human” side of football, as “he’s destroying this young boy’s confidence.”

