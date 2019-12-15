Everton boss Ferguson explains reason for substituting Kean just 19 minutes after he came on

EVERTON BOSS DUNCAN Ferguson has defended his decision to take off Moise Kean just minutes after the Italy international entered against Manchester United, insisting that he was only looking to run down the clock.

Ferguson continued his unbeaten record since taking over as caretaker manager with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof inadvertently put the visitors ahead in the first half with an own goal, before Mason Greenwood rescued a point for United with 13 minutes left on the clock.

But while the draw was encouraging for Everton off the back of last week’s demolition of Chelsea, a curious decision from Ferguson sent plenty of tongues wagging.

71 min ➡️ Moise Kean on

89 min ⬅️ Moise Kean off



Kean walked straight past the manager and towards the tunnel.



Has Duncan Ferguson just destroyed this youngster's Everton career?#beINPL #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/mwDEnB8rDu — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 15, 2019

Having sent Kean on for Bernard 70 minutes into the game, the interim boss withdrew the former Juventus youngster for Oumar Niasse just 19 minutes later.

“It wasn’t because of Moise Kean’s performance,” said Ferguson. “I just needed to make a substitution to kill a bit of time. I had so many strikers on the bench. It’s nothing personal against Moise Kean.”

Andy Gray criticised Ferguson for his mishandling of the Everton substitution on beIN Sports, saying, “I think he’s probably lost the kid now.”

John Arne Riise added that you have to think of the “human” side of football, as “he’s destroying this young boy’s confidence.”

"I just wanted another substitution to kill a wee bit of time... It's one of those things unfortunately and I'm sure he'll pick himself up and go again."



Duncan Ferguson reveals why he hauled substitute Moise Kean off after just 18 minutes. #beINPL #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/rFbCfkiGlo — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 15, 2019

"I think he's probably lost the kid now"



Andy Gray criticizes Duncan Ferguson for his mishandling of Everton substitute Moise Kean. #beINPL #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/2kXOmRvkJU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 15, 2019

