Dublin: -2 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
It's not time to be thinking about the title - Liverpool legend Carragher

The former Reds defender is hopeful the club can end their 29-year wait for the title this season, but knows Man City still pose a real threat.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 9:40 AM
21 minutes ago 322 Views 3 Comments
Salah failed to score against Leicester earlier in the week.
Salah failed to score against Leicester earlier in the week.
Salah failed to score against Leicester earlier in the week.

JAMIE CARRAGHER HAS warned Liverpool to not start thinking about winning the Premier League title for at least another two months.

Pep Guardiola’s men lost further ground to the Reds at the top of table during the last midweek round of Premier League fixtures, when they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United .

While Liverpool failed to beat Leicester City on Wednesday, the 1-1 draw means they have opened up a five-point gap on their nearest rivals.

However, Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool in a 17-year career with the club, believes City still pose a huge threat to the Reds’ title aspirations.

“If any Liverpool supporter thinks they are just going to win the next 14 games, it’s just not going to be like that,” the 41-year-old told Sky Sports .

“They will not play well every game because there will be nerves and tension the closer you get.

“I don’t think it’s the time to be thinking about the title. Get the next month out of the way and then March and April is the time when, if you do make mistakes it’s difficult to come back.

“Even with City losing at Newcastle they are not out of it. It’s not the end of the world if you drop points now, there is time to make it up, but when February is done and we are getting into March then we are into the run-in.”

Liverpool could extend their gap at the top to 10 points this weekend when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham. Yet, for that to pan out, City must drop points against Arsenal on Sunday.

Should the Citizens lose at the Etihad it will be their fifth defeat of the Premier League season, and Carragher’s fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, believes City do not currently look at their best.

“What I would say is if I was Liverpool, there is something not quite right at City, there is a chink in the armour,” he said.

“They are giving you a chance and that is all you want in a title race is a team giving you encouragement.

“City last season did not give anybody encouragement. They are still in this title race, five points is not a major lead by any stretch of the imagination, it can be gone in two games, and it will just go away and move away from Liverpool if they make a mistake or two.

“But I do think at this moment of time that City are making mistakes and Liverpool look like they are making less. [If] Liverpool could pull clear a little bit and that could be a problem for City, they might just get far enough in front to be able to cause City a bigger problem,” he added.

