Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 31 May 2022
Boost for Casement Park redevelopment as residents' legal challenge is rejected

A judge has today ruled against the latest appeal.

By The42 Team Tuesday 31 May 2022, 1:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,179 Views 2 Comments
An artist's impression of the new Casement Park.
Image: casementpark.ie
An artist's impression of the new Casement Park.
An artist's impression of the new Casement Park.
Image: casementpark.ie

THERE HAS BEEN positive news for the redevelopment of Casement Park today, as a legal challenge against the decision to grant planning approval was rejected. 

A group of Belfast residents known as the Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (Mora) took action against plans to build a 34,578-capacity GAA stadium on the existing site on the Andersonstown Road.

The redevelopment had been recommended by Northern Ireland’s then-Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon in 2020, and planning permission was formally granted in July of last year.

Justice Humphreys has today dismissed Mora’s appeal and ruled that the planning decision should be upheld. 

“Great day for Antrim GAA, the Gaels of Ulster and throughout the country,” said Antrim GAA County Chairman Ciarán McCavana.

“We in Antrim want to see Casement Park built so that the children and the current generation have the opportunity to play there.”

The ground has not been in use since 2013, and plans to upgrade it have proved to be extremely challenging. Previous planning approval was found to be “unlawful” by the High Court in 2014.

Reacting to the judgment, Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said: “News that the court has ruled that the Casement Park redevelopment should go ahead is fantastic for the local area, for Antrim and Ulster GAA and for Gaels across the island.

“We have been working on this redevelopment for many years and it is great that it will take a major step forward towards completion.

Not only will the state-of-the-art new stadium be a home for Antrim GAA, but it will also create jobs and help grow the local economy in West Belfast.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I want to pay tribute to everyone involved in making this happen and look forward to the completion and opening of this fantastic new stadium.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

