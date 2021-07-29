Casey and Cremen finish eighth overall after strong display in B final

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen secured second in their lightweight double sculls B final this morning to cement an eight place overall spot in the event.

The pair were in the running throughout, having set out their stall early with a rapid start. By the midway point, it was clear the race was between them and Switzerland.

Eventually, they crossed the line with a time of 6:49.50. The Swiss boat finished first in 6:49.16 while the Russian boat came third.

It is a promising finish for the young Irish duo who will now look to continue their improvements for Paris.

Women’s pair Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska claimed fifth in their B final earlier this morning. The pair faded down the stretch as Australia claimed first, with Denmark second and Romania just behind.