Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone restrictions

OLYMPIC 800m CHAMPION Caster Semenya has lost her landmark case against athletics’ governing body, the IAAF, after her appeal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Semenya will now have to take medication to reduce her testosterone levels if she is to continue to compete on the international stage.

A three-judge panel spent more than two months deliberating over a highly complex and contentious case, but in a surprise decision they found that the rules targeting athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) were “discriminatory” but that “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics.”

In a statement, CAS said Semenya’s team had been unable to prove the IAAF’s policy was “invalid”.

It added:

The panel found that the DSD Regulations are discriminatory but that, on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events.

However, the panel also expressed concern as to the practical application of DSD rules in future.

“While the evidence available so far has not established that those concerns negate the conclusion of prima facie proportionality, this may change in the future unless constant attention is paid to the fairness of how the Regulations are implemented,” they said.

More to follow.