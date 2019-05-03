This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Semenya wins Doha 800m in last race before testosterone regulations come into effect

It may be her final-ever race.

By AFP Friday 3 May 2019, 7:17 PM
45 minutes ago 872 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4619354
Caster Semenya gives a thumps up as she arrives to compete in the women's 800-meter final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Caster Semenya gives a thumps up as she arrives to compete in the women's 800-meter final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar.
Caster Semenya gives a thumps up as she arrives to compete in the women's 800-meter final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

CASTER SEMENYA WON the 800 metres at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday in her first race since losing her appeal over a controversial gender ruling, claiming “actions speak louder than words”.

The South African, a two-time Olympic champion, timed 1min 54.98sec to defeat Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba, who clocked 1min 57.75sec and Ajee Wilson of the United States in 1min 58.83sec.

Semenya’s victory could be her last over 800m before new IAAF rules governing testosterone levels come into operation on 8 May.

“Actions speak louder than words. When you’re a great champion you always deliver,” Semenya told the BBC after setting a new meeting record.

“With me, life has been simple. I’m just here to deliver for the people who love and support me. I’m enjoying each and every moment of my life maybe because I have the love I need from my people.”

Asked if she intended to take the medication required to lower her testosterone levels, she later told reporters with a smile:

Hell no, that’s an illegal method.

Semenya, 28, was only added to the 800m start list in Doha on Thursday morning, a day after her appeal against a new rule regulating testosterone levels for women athletes was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

She had challenged the measures, introduced by the IAAF, that will force women with higher than normal male hormone levels — so-called “hyperandrogenic” athletes — to artificially lower the amount of testosterone in their bodies if they are to continue competing.

The rules will come into effect next week and will apply to athletes competing in races over distances of 400m to the mile.

Semenya hinted at quitting the sport in a tweet Thursday, saying: “Knowing when to walk away is wisdom. Being able to is courage. Walking away with your head held high is dignity.”

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Semenya vows court decision won’t hold her back

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie