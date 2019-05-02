This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Caster Semenya set to race in 800m at Doha Diamond League tomorrow

The new IAAF rules do not come into effect until 8 May.

By AFP Thursday 2 May 2019, 3:56 PM
Semenya won the 2018 Diamond League title in Zurich.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Semenya won the 2018 Diamond League title in Zurich.
Image: Imago/PA Images

DOUBLE OLYMPIC CHAMPION Caster Semenya will race in the 800 metres in Friday’s Doha Diamond League, two days after losing her legal challenge against new IAAF gender rules.

Semenya was added to the 800m start list on Thursday morning after her appeal against the IAAF’s rule regulating testosterone levels for women athletes was rejected by the Court for Arbitration of Sport.

Doha organisers said the South African runner had waited for the outcome of Wednesday’s CAS hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland, before deciding whether to run in the meeting that opens the Diamond League season.

Semenya had challenged measures approved by the IAAF that will force women with higher than normal testosterone levels to artificially reduce their testosterone in order to to continue competing.

The rules will come into effect on 8 May and will apply to races over distances of 400m to the mile.

