'Everyone's welcomed me here' - Tyrone's McCarron celebrates Kildare title success

CATHAL MCCARRON CELEBRATED Athy’s surprise Kildare SFC final win on the Newbridge pitch last Sunday with his partner, Niamh, and their two children.

Next to them in a picture perfect photo was the Dermot Bourke Cup which Athy had just prised from the hands of five-in-a-row chasing Naas. From Tyrone to Athy, via London, it’s been some journey for the 37-year-old All-Ireland SFC medallist.

Just over a decade ago, the Dromore native took off to London in the grip of a gambling addiction and, in his own words on the cover of his autobiography ‘Out of Control’, went down an ‘even darker path and into a world of total depravity’.

He eventually returned and found not just the Cuan Mhuire addiction treatment centre in Athy but a brand new life and loves in the Kildare town.

“Since I’ve come down here, this has been my home from home,” said McCarron, who transferred to the Athy club in 2018. “The boys have been unbelievable. Everyone’s welcomed me here and made it feel like home. I’ve really bedded in and I actually couldn’t have met a better bunch of people.”

Niall Kelly of Athy and Cathal McCarron of Athy celebrate. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

McCarron finished up with Tyrone in 2019, a year after receiving his third All-Star nomination. He played for Tyrone across two different spells in all, either side of his spell in London when he also played National League football for the Exiles.

Life rarely seemed to be straightforward back in those London days, however, for a player who blew hundreds of thousands of euros whilst gambling, almost costing him his life at one stage.

“It’s well documented that I was down here in Cuan Mhuire, and I was doing a bit of work down here,” he said. “I was offered the chance to come in with the club and train – I was with Tyrone at the time – and the boys welcomed me in with open arms and wanted me to come in and train. As I say, it just became home from home. It went from there. I met my wonderful partner Niamh and the rest is history – two kids later!”

McCarron, wearing the number six for Athy, looked like a man playing with genuine freedom in Cedral St Conleth’s Park last weekend. He scored three points from play in the unexpected two-point win over a Naas side tipped by many to go on and win the Leinster championship.

McCarron’s first score came off a textbook back-door cut in behind a Naas defender, allowing him to fist over. His third was the pick of the bunch, slashing across the ball with his right foot and sending it spinning over from just inside the arc. He threw in a couple of clever solo dummies too.

Cathal McCarron of Athy in action in the Kildare senior final. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Where was he hiding all those skills over the years?

“To be brutally honest, when you’re back there man-marking, you can’t really get playing football too much,” said McCarron. “At centre-back, I’m loving it because it gives you that bit more freedom. The scores came off for me thankfully and, you know, some other days they don’t. I’m just glad they did.”

At 37 – ‘I’m 38 in a few weeks’ time’ – it remains to be seen how much there is left to run on McCarron’s GAA journey. He’ll break new ground again on 2 November, when Athy play Baltinglass of Wicklow in the Leinster club championship.

“It’s not the shape you’re in, it’s keeping the body going, dealing with injuries,” said McCarron of his longevity. “I’m having a lot of breakdown moments. I’d love to play until I’m 50 if I could but it’s up to the body. I’ll keep trying and I’ll try to keep the body right for as long as I can. But sure what else would you be doing if you weren’t playing football, that’s my outlook. You’ll be up in the stand long enough.”