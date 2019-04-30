This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Caulfield bats away 'unfair question' about his future as Cork City manager

A run of eight games without a win has put pressure on the man who guided City to a double in 2017.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,315 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4613304
Cork City manager John Caulfield (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork City manager John Caulfield (file pic).
Cork City manager John Caulfield (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK CITY MANAGER John Caulfield has expressed confidence in his ability to improve his team’s ailing fortunes while he remains in charge.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-of-the-table Finn Harps, City have now failed to win in their last eight Premier Division outings.

After last night’s game at Turner’s Cross, which attracted an attendance of 1,621, Caulfield admitted that his side must urgently arrest their slump if they’re to avoid being pulled deeper into a relegation battle.

Their next opportunity to end a dismal run will come on Friday night against a Bohemians side who are just four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand.

Speaking during this afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Caulfield referenced his track record of success as Cork City manager when the issue of his future in the job was raised.

Since he took over ahead of the 2014 campaign, City have won two FAI Cups and a Premier Division title, including a historic first league-and-cup double in 2017. They have also never finished outside the top two in the league during Caulfield’s tenure.

“I think it’s an unfair question, to be honest,” the 54-year-old said, when asked by The42 if results have caused him to consider his position. “At the end of the day, the bottom line is that we have worked incredibly hard, the management team have had five unbelievable years — all of a sudden are they not good enough?”

While he insisted that the Cork City board have been “supportive” in the wake of recent difficulties on the pitch, Caulfield pointed to this season’s budget reduction — which followed an increase in 2018 — as one of the reasons for the decline in form.

“The goalposts changed,” he said. “We changed the scenario within the club at the start of the year, we didn’t want to invest as much, so things have changed and we have to work within that.

“Does that say that the management team that has led and brought players through, and competed and won trophies and made money for the club over the last five years, all of a sudden have become bad? I don’t think so.

“I think we have fantastic people, highly-qualified people, all working extremely hard, but we are going through a difficult time. It’s up to us to rally the lads. If their confidence is down, you have to get it up and that’s what we’ll try to do.” 

In response to a follow-up question regarding his budget at the fans-owned club, Caulfield said: “I work within the guidelines that are there. We always have and we always will, because that’s who the people in this club are. Do I think what was decided upon was decided upon rightly or wrongly? Certainly we can all see that in football at any level you need to invest.

“Everyone can see the panels we had for the last number of years and the quality we had and the strength in depth. This year, with injuries and suspensions, our strength in depth isn’t as strong.

“But we’ve brought young players through and there’s more young fellas coming through and it’s good for them. That’s where it’s at. Maybe questions need to be asked to different people, maybe the general manager. I speak about the football side.”

Kevin O’Connor’s spectacular free-kick early in the second half of last night’s clash with Finn Harps looked set to end City’s winless run. However, Keith Cowan earned a point for Ollie Horgan’s visitors with a 75th-minute equaliser.

“As an ex-player and supporter myself, there’s nobody more sick for the supporters than myself,” said Caulfield. “There’s nothing like the buzz of a win and then, as a supporter, when you lose it knocks you and you get your hopes up for the next game.

“There’s nobody that takes it to heart more than myself, but I have to deal with it. It’s a difficult period. I know in the club where we’re at and what we have to do.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie