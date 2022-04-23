Membership : Access or Sign Up
Paddy Lynch lands 0-8 as Cavan cruise past 14-man Antrim to secure Ulster semi-final spot

The home challenge in Corrigan Park wilted in the second half after Michael McCann’s red card.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 3:53 PM
52 minutes ago 1,295 Views 1 Comment
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

Antrim 0-10 

Cavan 1-20 

OFF THE FIELD, Cavan were proposing a motion to get the game taken out of Corrigan Park. On it, Mickey Graham’s outfit looked at home as they did the business and eased past Antrim to progress to the Ulster semi-final. 

Playing against the wind in the first half, the away side started brightly as Gerard Smith and Gearóid McKiernan kicked them into an early lead. Despite several early opportunities, Antrim did not trouble the scoreboard until the 23 minute when the lively Ryan Murray scored their first point.

kevin-small-with-paddy-lynch Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Paddy Lynch gave Cavan a focal point in attack. He won a free midway through and converted it from the ground before collecting and scoring a mark shortly after. Paddy McAleer and another two from Murray brought Antrim right back into the game as the favourites failed to take advantage of their early dominance. Of 18 first-half shots, they only scored seven to lead by one at half-time. 

Cavan made the conditions count in the second half as goalkeeper Raymond Galligan slotted a free and Lynch continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Midway through the second half, Michael McCann was shown a second yellow with the Saffrons already trailing by five. From there it was a procession. 

Gearoid McKiernan scored a goal and sent another just wide as the home challenge wilted. Donegal or Armagh await. 

Scorers for Cavan: Gearoid McKiernan 1-2 (1f), Paddy Lynch 0-8 (5f, 1m), Cormac O’Reilly 0-1, Gerard Smith 0-3 (1f), Raymond Galligan 0-1 (1f), James Smith 0-1, Martin Reilly 0-2, Padraig Faulkner 0-1, Jason McLoughlin 0-1. 

Scorers for Antrim: Ryan Murray (0-3), Dermot McAleese 0-1, Conor Stewart 0-1, Mick McCann 0-1, Paddy McAleer 0-1, Conor Murray 0-1, Kevin Small 0-1, Jamie Gribbin 0-1. 

Antrim 

1. Michael Byrne (O’Donovan Rossa)

2. Eoghan McCabe (Naomh Gall), 3. Peter Healy (Naomh Éanna) 4. Martin Johnson (Kickham’s Creggan)

5. Paddy McAleer (Naomh Uile)  6. James Laverty (Erin’s Own) 7. Dermot McAleese (Ruairí Mhic Asmaint) 

8. Kevin Small (Kickham’s Creggan )9. Michael McCann (Erin’s Own)

10. Ryan Murray (Lamh Dhearg) 11. Marc Jordan (Lamh Dhearg) 12. Ruairi McCann (Kickham’s Creggan)

13. Odhran Eastwood (Naomh Éanna), 14. Conor Murray (Lamh Dhearg) 15. Tomas McCann (Erin’s Own)

Subs: 

Jamie Gribbon for R McCann inj (12) 

Patrick McBride for T McCann (35) 

Declan Lynch for 0 Eastwood (35)

Paddy McCormick for J Laverty (62)

Benny McCormick for E McCabe (62)

Cavan:

1. Ray Galligan (Lacken Celtic)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels) 3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars), 4. Killian Brady (Mullahoran)

5. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels) 6. Killian Clarke (Shercock) 7. Conor Brady (Gowna) 

8. Thomas Galligan (Lacken Celtic) 9. James Smith (Crosserlough) 

10. Gerard Smith (Lavey), 11. Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan Gaels) 12. Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon)

13. Cormac O’Reilly (Mullahoran), 14. Patrick Lynch (Crosserlough) 15. Cian Madden (Gowna)  

Subs:

Chris Conroy for Brady (54)

Caoimhin O’Reilly for Smith (53)

Martin Reilly for O’Reilly (55)

Conor Brady for Brady (67)

Ryan O’Neill for Lynch (70)

