CONOR O’DONNELL hit 1-4 as Donegal bounced back from their opening defeat to get off the mark in Group 1 of the All-Ireland senior football championship.
Donegal’s victory, coupled with Mayo’s win over Tyrone on Saturday night, sees all four teams level on two points and only separated by scoring difference, leaving it all to play for in the final round of matches in two weeks’ time.
Donegal took a 1-12 to 1-5 win into the break at Breffni Park thanks to Finbarr Roarty’s late goal.
Jim McGuinness’s side pulled ahead in the third quarter, and when O’Donnell struck for his side’s second, they led by double scores, 2-22 to 1-11.
Advertisement
Michael Murphy finished with 0-7, 0-5 from play including a two-pointer, and Caolan McColgan added a third goal in the final stages, closing out a 19-point win for the Ulster champions.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ruthless Donegal put Cavan to the sword in 19-point win
Cavan 1-13
Donegal 3-26
CONOR O’DONNELL hit 1-4 as Donegal bounced back from their opening defeat to get off the mark in Group 1 of the All-Ireland senior football championship.
Donegal’s victory, coupled with Mayo’s win over Tyrone on Saturday night, sees all four teams level on two points and only separated by scoring difference, leaving it all to play for in the final round of matches in two weeks’ time.
Donegal took a 1-12 to 1-5 win into the break at Breffni Park thanks to Finbarr Roarty’s late goal.
Jim McGuinness’s side pulled ahead in the third quarter, and when O’Donnell struck for his side’s second, they led by double scores, 2-22 to 1-11.
Michael Murphy finished with 0-7, 0-5 from play including a two-pointer, and Caolan McColgan added a third goal in the final stages, closing out a 19-point win for the Ulster champions.
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland SFC Cavan GAA Donegal GAA GAA Gaelic Football