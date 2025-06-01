Advertisement
Cavan’s Cian Reilly competes with Conor O’Donnell of Donegal. Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
FreeAll-Ireland SFC

Ruthless Donegal put Cavan to the sword in 19-point win

Finbarr Roarty, Conor O’Donnell, and Caolan McColgan fire the Ulster champions to victory in Breffni Park.
4.09pm, 1 Jun 2025
16

Cavan 1-13

Donegal 3-26

CONOR O’DONNELL hit 1-4 as Donegal bounced back from their opening defeat to get off the mark in Group 1 of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Donegal’s victory, coupled with Mayo’s win over Tyrone on Saturday night, sees all four teams level on two points and only separated by scoring difference, leaving it all to play for in the final round of matches in two weeks’ time.

Donegal took a 1-12 to 1-5 win into the break at Breffni Park thanks to Finbarr Roarty’s late goal.

Jim McGuinness’s side pulled ahead in the third quarter, and when O’Donnell struck for his side’s second, they led by double scores, 2-22 to 1-11.

Michael Murphy finished with 0-7, 0-5 from play including a two-pointer, and Caolan McColgan added a third goal in the final stages, closing out a 19-point win for the Ulster champions.

