Cavan 1-13

Monaghan 0-12

CAVAN STUNNED MONAGHAN to book their place in the semi-finals of the Ulster senior football championship on Saturday evening.

The Breffni men hadn’t beaten their neighbours on home turf in the championship since 1987 — and at all since 2001 — but ran out four-point winners.

More to follow…

