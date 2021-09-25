Cavan set to add Tyrone All-Ireland winner to senior management team

TYRONE ALL-IRELAND winner Ryan McMenamin is set to link up with the Cavan senior football management for the 2022 season.

McMenamin had been in charge of Fermanagh for the past two campaigns before stepping down from that position as manager in August. He is now poised for a role with the 2020 Ulster champions for next season.

The42 understands that McMenamin will work alongside Cavan boss Mickey Graham as part of the county’s management ticket. A vacancy was created when Dermot McCabe moved on from his position as selector at the close of this season.

After their glorious Ulster championship success last year, Cavan endured a difficult time in 2021. They suffered relegation in the league and will ply their trade in Division 4 next year. Their provincial title defence ended at the first hurdle as they lost out to eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

McMenamin enjoyed a decorated career in the playing ranks with Tyrone, the Dromore club man winning three All-Ireland senior medals and claiming an All-Star award in 2005.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!