IBRAHIM SAID HEADED his first Motherwell goal as the Steelmen consigned Wilfried Nancy to his fifth defeat in his first four weeks as Celtic manager.
Said converted Stephen O’Donnell’s cross before Elliot Watt capitalised on a mistake from Kasper Schmeichel to seal a 2-0 victory.
Advertisement
It was a comprehensive win for the home side, their first against Celtic for 10 years and their first at Fir Park since 2013.
Celtic struggled to mount any pressure until the final stages as they missed the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership.
They remain three points behind Hearts and saw Rangers cut the gap behind them to three ahead of Saturday’s derby, which is already looking like a crucial encounter for Nancy.
Rangers narrowed Celtic’s advantage and moved to within six points of leaders Hearts with a 2-1 win over St Mirren at Ibrox.
On a bitterly cold night in Govan, midfielder Thelo Aasgaard scored in the 39th minute with his second goal in two games before centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez added a second in the 52nd minute.
Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland saved a penalty from Saints captain Marcus Fraser in the 75th minute before Buddies striker Mikael Mandron pulled a goal back seven minutes later to leave the home side hanging on for three crucial points.
Rangers have not always been aesthetically pleasing this season and their Europa League campaign has been a disaster to date, but domestic results have been impressive under Danny Rohl, who took over from Russell Martin in October and has recorded eight wins, two draws and one defeat to put them in the title race.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Wilfried Nancy suffers fifth defeat as Celtic boss with away loss to Motherwell
Scottish Premiership results
*********
IBRAHIM SAID HEADED his first Motherwell goal as the Steelmen consigned Wilfried Nancy to his fifth defeat in his first four weeks as Celtic manager.
Said converted Stephen O’Donnell’s cross before Elliot Watt capitalised on a mistake from Kasper Schmeichel to seal a 2-0 victory.
It was a comprehensive win for the home side, their first against Celtic for 10 years and their first at Fir Park since 2013.
Celtic struggled to mount any pressure until the final stages as they missed the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership.
They remain three points behind Hearts and saw Rangers cut the gap behind them to three ahead of Saturday’s derby, which is already looking like a crucial encounter for Nancy.
Rangers narrowed Celtic’s advantage and moved to within six points of leaders Hearts with a 2-1 win over St Mirren at Ibrox.
On a bitterly cold night in Govan, midfielder Thelo Aasgaard scored in the 39th minute with his second goal in two games before centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez added a second in the 52nd minute.
Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland saved a penalty from Saints captain Marcus Fraser in the 75th minute before Buddies striker Mikael Mandron pulled a goal back seven minutes later to leave the home side hanging on for three crucial points.
Rangers have not always been aesthetically pleasing this season and their Europa League campaign has been a disaster to date, but domestic results have been impressive under Danny Rohl, who took over from Russell Martin in October and has recorded eight wins, two draws and one defeat to put them in the title race.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Celtic crisis Rangers Scottish Premiership