Dublin: 18°C Monday 21 September 2020
Celtic and Aberdeen fined over breaches by players of Covid-19 protocols

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli played against Kilmarnock days after failing to quarantine following a trip to Spain.

By AFP Monday 21 Sep 2020, 4:35 PM
Celtic player Boli Bolingoli.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC AND ABERDEEN have each been fined £8,000 by the Scottish Professional Football League following breaches of coronavirus protocols.

Both clubs received £30,000 ($38,000) fines in total following disciplinary hearings but the bulk of the punishment is suspended and will only be invoked if there are further breaches.

Eight Aberdeen players were instructed to self-isolate, and two tested positive for Covid-19, following a night out.

Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli played against Kilmarnock days after failing to quarantine following a trip to Spain.

The players were all subject to Scottish Football Association (SFA) disciplinary action, but the league launched separate proceedings against both clubs after a total of five matches were postponed as a result of the breaches.

An SPFL spokesman said both clubs had offered “substantial evidence in mitigation”.

He added: “Aberdeen FC and Celtic FC demonstrated that they had gone to enormous lengths to ensure that their players adhered to all relevant requirements and protocols relating to Covid-19.

“However, the requirement of individual players to adhere to their clubs’ carefully designed protocols is a matter of personal and professional responsibility on the part of those players.”

The fines will be payable to the SPFL Trust, the league’s charity foundation.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “It’s a fair outcome that demonstrates a common-sense approach.

“The SPFL have recognised the enormous efforts we have made to develop and adhere to robust procedures and protocols.”

At an earlier hearing, Bolingoli was handed an immediate three-match suspension by the SFA. Celtic then loaned him to Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir.

The eight Aberdeen players were all given suspended bans. All nine players were also fined by their clubs.

© – AFP 2020  

AFP

